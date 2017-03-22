Jewelry swiped from Hempfield pawn shop returned to owner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield pawn shop owner was like a kid on Christmas morning when North Huntingdon police on Wednesday returned about 70 percent of the jewelry stolen from his business during a smash-and-grab burglary last month.

“I'm happy to get it back. We don't know how much of it he still had with him,” said Jake Cunningham, owner of Jake's Haggle Hut along Route 30.

Police returned three plastic bags containing gold rings, necklaces and earrings, some of the $30,000 to $40,000 worth of jewelry taken from the business Feb. 22.

Police gave Cunningham the jewelry at the office of North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware, where the man charged in the burglary — Kenneth J. Rossi, 54, of Jeannette — waived his right to a preliminary hearing in return for a tentative plea bargain.

State police charged Rossi with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief. North Huntingdon police charged him with receiving stolen property.

Police recovered the stolen jewelry when Rossi overdosed on heroin three days after the theft as he was obtaining a safe deposit box at the PNC Bank along Norwin Avenue in North Huntingdon.

Emergency responders who treated Rossi gave police four men's rings and a receipt from another pawn shop for the sale of three pieces of jewelry for $402, police said.

Cunningham said it will take him at least three days to inventory all the jewelry stolen from his shop, including more than 100 rings, nearly 100 bracelets and necklaces, and about 60 charms. The inventory also will give him a clue about what remains missing.

“I don't know how much he got rid of,” Cunningham said.

State police allege that Rossi used a brick to smash a front door window to get into the Haggle Hut and then broke glass display cases. Store security cameras show a masked man taking the jewelry and fleeing.

Rossi is scheduled for a May 31 hearing before Westmoreland Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bond.

