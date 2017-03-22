Greensburg development director leaving for position in Butler County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corp. will step down after 12 years to take over the Butler County Community Development Corp.

Steven Gifford announced his decision Tuesday to the Greensburg group's board. He will work part-time at both jobs through April to ease the transition as the board creates a search committee to find his successor.

“Steve is going to be a very difficult person to replace,” said Jeff Anzovino, board president.

The development group works closely with city officials and business leaders to spur economic growth in downtown Greensburg. Gifford said the organization, founded in 1975, was much smaller when he arrived. Back then, it was hard to sell developers on Greensburg, he said.

“I really had to go in and act like a cheerleader to get someone excited about even thinking about doing a development project in Greensburg,” Gifford said. “Now when I meet with developers, investors, business owners, they already have an idea of what they want to do.”.

He recently spearheaded efforts to create a tax break for developers that make major improvements to Greensburg properties. Developers who benefit from the break will pay into a development fund that in turn will finance other city improvement projects.

When business owners wanted to buy, rent or improve a building, they'd often go through Gifford.

“He was really the catalyst to get these things going,” Anzovino said.

Gifford played a major role in fostering a new apartment complex on College Avenue and creating the city's strategic plan for a health care district.

Greensburg often competes for commercial attention with Cranberry, Washington and neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, and lately the city has been viewed more favorably than it used to be, Gifford said.

“We actually are getting more wins,” he said. “I think whoever replaces me will have a lot more opportunities to help people ... finish a project, rather than being a cheerleader for projects that never really happen.”

Gifford served as chairman of the city Historical and Architectural Review Board, a position he will leave when he takes his new position.

Gifford grew up in Evans City, Butler County, and will replace Ken Raybuck, who is stepping down as executive director of the county's community development group after seven years.

“He's a true partner. I have bittersweet feelings,” city planning director Barbara Ciampini said of Gifford's departure. “I'm very happy for him, but I'm sad for the city of Greensburg.”

Gifford will maintain his private business interests in the city. He and his wife, Rhonda Gifford, run A.B. Mac Properties, which owns several buildings in the city including the newly renovated La Rose Lofts on South Main Street.

Anzovino said the development group will look for a new director with urban planning and development experience.

“I don't know if the residents of the city of Greensburg really know what's Steve's done over these years and the impact he's had on getting these businesses started,” Anzovino said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.