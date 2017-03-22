Jeannette woman accused of stealing coats, shoes from SeaBase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police charged a Jeannette woman with stealing three coats and five pairs of shoes from SeaBase Family Fun Center.

Kimberly Kessler, 36, misplaced her cellphone while stealing from the children's entertainment center March 13, according to court documents. She left her name and a contact number with the managers in case it was found, which led them to quickly identify her from security footage once the theft was discovered, police said.

Kessler returned most of the stolen items, though two pairs of shoes remain missing, police said.

She brought three teenagers and a toddler to SeaBase that day, police said.

Security footage shows her spending about half an hour walking back and forth between the cubbies and coat racks inside and a black sport utility vehicle in the parking lot. She made three trips, carrying coats and shoes each time. She also handed a teenager a coat and shoes to take out, police said.

Police contacted Kessler through the number she left at the business, and she admitted she took the clothing. She returned two girls' winter coats, one adult woman's coat and three pairs of girls shoes. She denies taking two other pairs of shoes, police said.

Kessler is charged with eight counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 27.