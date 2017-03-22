Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette woman accused of stealing coats, shoes from SeaBase
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Greensburg police charged a Jeannette woman with stealing three coats and five pairs of shoes from SeaBase Family Fun Center.

Kimberly Kessler, 36, misplaced her cellphone while stealing from the children's entertainment center March 13, according to court documents. She left her name and a contact number with the managers in case it was found, which led them to quickly identify her from security footage once the theft was discovered, police said.

Kessler returned most of the stolen items, though two pairs of shoes remain missing, police said.

She brought three teenagers and a toddler to SeaBase that day, police said.

Security footage shows her spending about half an hour walking back and forth between the cubbies and coat racks inside and a black sport utility vehicle in the parking lot. She made three trips, carrying coats and shoes each time. She also handed a teenager a coat and shoes to take out, police said.

Police contacted Kessler through the number she left at the business, and she admitted she took the clothing. She returned two girls' winter coats, one adult woman's coat and three pairs of girls shoes. She denies taking two other pairs of shoes, police said.

Kessler is charged with eight counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 27.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.