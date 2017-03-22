Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
VA care billed as priority in Legion leader's visit to Jeannette
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Charles E. Schmidt, national commander of the American Legion, attended a dinner at Jeannette American Legion Post 344 on March 22, 2017.

Members of the Jeannette American Legion Post 344 got a chance Wednesday night to meet their national president, the third time in recent history that the post has hosted the organization's top officer.

“Tonight is the final stop,” National Commander Charles Schmidt said of the roughly 180 posts he has visited in the first half of his yearlong term. The tour included about eight posts throughout Pennsylvania.

Schmidt said his primary focus has been on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which Legion members helped bring into existence in 1921 as the U.S. Veterans Bureau.

“Now that the election is over and we have a new (VA) secretary, we want to make sure veterans get the care they've earned and have ready access to that care,” Schmidt said.

Toward that end, Legion administrators conduct about a dozen visits to VA facilities each year, generating a report that is submitted to Congress.

“What health care system knows vets better than the VA?” Schmidt said. “It's been serving them since the 1920s. We believe it's a system worth saving.”

Schmidt said he has confidence that President Trump will make good on his campaign-season promises to veterans.

“I'm optimistic,” he said. “He sounded very supportive as a candidate, and as a president, he seems like someone who, if he says something, he'll go to work and get it done.”

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to not only increase health care options for veterans but to establish a 24-hour White House hotline where complaints about the VA can be addressed quickly and effectively.

Schmidt, a 33-year Legion member and Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, is looking at the organization's membership rolls. Since taking office, 39,000 new members have been recruited into the organization, about 90 percent of the target goal Schmidt hopes to reach by the end of May.

“We're always looking to get Iraq and Afghanistan vets the opportunity to find out what the American Legion does and what it can do for them,” he said.

Leonard Dulik, first vice commander at Post 344, said he was looking forward to hearing Schmidt's message to members at Wednesday's dinner.

“Anytime the national commander is coming to your post, it's a great event for the post and the community,” Dulik said.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

