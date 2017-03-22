Fayette girl, 7, dies of injuries in Route 982 crash that killed her father

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fayette County wreck that left an Acme man dead on March 11 has claimed the life of his 7-year-old daughter.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Keira Black, who died Sunday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. She died of blunt-force trauma of the head from the crash on Pleasant Valley Road, or Route 982, in Bullskin.

James E. Black, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:23 p.m. wreck. Keira and two other passengers in the 2006 Dodge truck — a 39-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy — suffered serious injuries. All were taken to area hospitals.

State police in Uniontown said Black's truck and a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt were both northbound on the two-lane road. After a collision, the pickup hit a guide rail, went over an embankment and struck a tree.

Police said the driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to Excela Frick Hospital as a precaution.

The status of the other injured passengers was not available Wednesday.

According to her obituary, Keira was a second-grade student at Verna Montessori School in Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements were being handled by the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home in Connellsville.