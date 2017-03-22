Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man convicted of holding mentally disabled woman captive is sent back to jail
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

A Greensburg man convicted of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman he and his family held captive in 2012 was sent to jail Wednesday for his behavior with another woman he briefly dated after getting out of prison.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Pollard, 27, met a Beaver County woman via an online dating site following his parole from prison in 2015 after serving a three- to six-year sentence.

The woman obtained a protection from abuse order after a week of dating Pollard when he became possessive, according to court records. She accused Pollard of violating the protection order when he kicked and punched her and harassed her through telephone calls from jail.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Pollard on Wednesday for violating the terms of probation for his sexual assault conviction.

The judge sentenced Pollard to serve one to two years in jail, but he was given credit for the time he spent behind bars since his arrest last summer. He was also ordered to serve two additional years of probation that included an indefinite period of house arrest.

Pollard told the judge he will move to an apartment in Greensburg when he is released from jail.

“He's looking forward to the opportunity for his full rehabilitation,” said defense attorney James Robinson.

Pollard, along with his mother, Cynthia, and sister, Tabitha, were charged in 2012 after a 17-year-old girl was held against her will at the family's Jeannette home. Police said the teen was repeatedly struck, threatened and forced into sex acts for nearly three weeks in exchange for cigarettes and food.

Cynthia Pollard, 51, was sentenced to 11 12 to 23 months in jail. Tabitha Pollard, then 19, served nine to 23 months behind bars.

Their arrest came years after the family was prosecuted for a similar case while they lived in Greensburg.

In that case, police said Pollard, his parents and two siblings kidnapped and enslaved a 19-year-old girl in their home for about eight months. Jonathan Pollard and his sister, teenagers at the time, were prosecuted in juvenile court. His parents and an older brother were sentenced to jail in that case.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

