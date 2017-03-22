Westmoreland transit authority extends contract for fixed route bus system
The Westmoreland County Transit Authority awarded a one-year extension to the private company that operates its fixed-route bus system.
The authority's contract with National Express Transit Co. was set to expire at the end of June, but the extension approved Wednesday will grant the Cincinnati-based company a 2.5 percent pay hike to operate and maintain the bus system that last year carried about 500,000 passengers.
National Express will be paid $3.6 million for the added year of service. Board members approved a similar one-year extension for the company in 2016, at the conclusion of what would have been end of a five-year $12 million contract.
As a result, National Express' contract to operate the service will expire alongside the company's three-year, $14.2 million contract to run the authority's paratransit system.
“It made sense to run them together. We wanted the option of combining both contracts and we found a lot of benefit in having the same company operate both the fixed route and paratransit systems,” said authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec.