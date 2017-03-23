Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

2 road crew workers injured in Hempfield crash

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
Matthew Santoni | Tribune-Review
A truck crashed into sign trailer at scene on Route 30 in Hempfield on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Two road crew workers were injured.

Two road crew workers were injured in a two-vehicle crash and Route 30 was temporarily shut down in Hempfield Thursday morning, authorities said.

A road crew was setting up signs along eastbound Route 30 in the area of Ferrante's Lakeview when the crash occurred shortly after 7:45a.m., according to state police.

Two people were transported to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately available.

Eastbound Route 30 was shut down between Toll Route 66 and Greengate Road while police investigated the crash.

