Former Ligonier police officer gets probation for threatening man
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Former Ligonier Borough police Cpl. Edward J. Huwalt faces charges including terroristic threats and harassment.

A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday sentenced a former Ligonier police officer to two years on probation for threatening a man last year while in uniform.

Edward Huwalt, 62, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault filed after a February 2016 confrontation in which investigators said he used his handgun to threatened his ex-wife's husband in a grocery store parking lot.

Prosecutors dismissed three other charges as well as a companion case filed last month accusing Huwalt of improperly possessing a gun.

Huwalt worked as a police officer for more than three decades before he was fired following the assault allegations. Police said he should have been barred from possessing firearms after he was arrested and committed for mental health treatment following an incident in Allegheny County in the late 1980s.

