Unity native seeks seat on township board of supervisors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity native Doug Murphy is a Democratic candidate for a six-year term on the township board of supervisors.

Murphy, 55, said he hopes to bring “new blood” and his leadership skills and 38 years of business experience to bear on township operations.

“I'm very good with numbers,” Murphy said, noting he worked for Giant Eagle for 25 years at its Pittsburgh headquarters. As a category manager, he said, he was involved in purchasing and working with budgets and business plans.

“I will always listen,” Murphy said in a news release, adding, “It is crucial to me to have relationships with all people in order to create a safer and friendly township.”

While working in Pittsburgh, Murphy studied business management at Westmoreland County Community College. He also ran heavy equipment for 35 years in a supplemental excavating enterprise. Semi-retired, he said he buys and sells muscle cars as a hobby.

He said containing taxes and expanding recreation for children would be among his goals as a supervisor.

Murphy and his wife of 28 years, Nadine, have one college-age daughter.