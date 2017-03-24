Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity native seeks seat on township board of supervisors

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Unity native Doug Murphy is a Democratic candidate for a six-year term on the township board of supervisors.

Murphy, 55, said he hopes to bring “new blood” and his leadership skills and 38 years of business experience to bear on township operations.

“I'm very good with numbers,” Murphy said, noting he worked for Giant Eagle for 25 years at its Pittsburgh headquarters. As a category manager, he said, he was involved in purchasing and working with budgets and business plans.

“I will always listen,” Murphy said in a news release, adding, “It is crucial to me to have relationships with all people in order to create a safer and friendly township.”

While working in Pittsburgh, Murphy studied business management at Westmoreland County Community College. He also ran heavy equipment for 35 years in a supplemental excavating enterprise. Semi-retired, he said he buys and sells muscle cars as a hobby.

He said containing taxes and expanding recreation for children would be among his goals as a supervisor.

Murphy and his wife of 28 years, Nadine, have one college-age daughter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.