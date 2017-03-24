Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette house fire destroys addition, claims life of pet
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Dave Carson was having coffee with a friend Friday morning at his Jeannette home when he heard screaming outside.

“I realized it was my neighbor,” Carson said. “She was screaming for ‘help, help!'”

He ran outside and saw flames shooting out of a house across Chestnut Street. He grabbed Gracey, a dachshund, from the sidewalk and put the animal in his friend's van. But two dogs remained inside the burning home.

Carson grabbed a crowbar and pried a lock of a garage door to rescue Junior, a Mastiff.

“I got the dog out of the garage before anything happened to him,” he said.

Trapped inside was a Shar-Pei/Labrador mix named Frankie, family members said.

Firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. to the two-story residence, which had an addition built on the side with living space in the upper level and a garage below. Chief Vance Phillips said it appears the blaze started in the living room of the addition. The cause is under investigation.

“There was so much smoke ... that we couldn't even see the fire,” Phillips said. “We had two roofs to deal with.”

Siblings Mary McCoy and Mike Blasco watched as firefighters extinguished flames at their childhood home. Their 85-year-old mother still lives there but is hospitalized for an unrelated illness, they said.

“A lot of memories in that house,” said McCoy, whose home next door was damaged by the heat. “I remodeled it so I could live next to my mom and dad. It's a blessing no one was hurt.”

The home, which Blasco estimated has been in the family for 100 years, was heavily damaged. His niece and her husband were house-sitting, and their son was at school when the fire started.

“Everybody's OK, except one dog didn't make it,” said Blasco, 59, of Greensburg.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.