Westmoreland

Snowmobiles, riding mower among items taken in Somerset County theft

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 11:10 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Almost $17,000 worth of property, including a trailer containing two snowmobiles, was stolen earlier this month from a Somerset County property owned by a Pittsburgh man, state police at Somerset said.

The two snowmobiles stolen from a Gary Road property in Middle Creek Township were worth $8,900, and the aluminum trailer that carried them was valued at $1,000, police said.

Also stolen were a riding mower and a 30-amp generator, each worth $2,000 each, and a log splitter worth $1,400. Three chain saws worth $700 and miscellaneous tools worth $500 also were stolen, as was a $350 pressure washer, police said.

The incident occurred between 5 p.m. March 15 and 8 a.m. the next day, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at 814-445-4104.

