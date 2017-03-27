Man arrested for fatal Indiana shooting said he would kill victim, witness says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana area man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance at an off-campus party in Indiana early Saturday allegedly said he was going to kill his victim shortly before firing shots into a crowd that also wounded a woman, according to criminal complaint filed by police.

Matthew T. McNevin, 20, of Rayne Township, is accused of fatally shooting Carlos Eduardo Recalde-Campos, 21, and wounding Samantha Jo Riley, 20, both of Indiana, around 1:40 a.m. at an Oakland Avenue residence, Indiana police said.

Recalde-Campos was shot at least twice and died about 6 a.m. Saturday at UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, police said. Riley was shot in the rib cage and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Authorities had reported Riley was in critical condition, but a hospital spokeswoman on Monday declined to comment.

Police arrested McNevin Saturday in Marion Center. He is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and weapons charges and is being held in the Indiana County Jail pending an April 25 hearing. McNevin allegedly told Jenna Dunsmore, 18, of Indiana, that, “I'm going to kill him,” shortly before firing shots into the front porch area, according to the criminal complaint. Dunsmore said in an interview with the Tribune-Review that McNevin pushed her to a side at the residence prior to the shooting. McNevin had not been invited to the off-campus gathering, Dunsmore said.

She said the shooting occurred after a group of college-age friends returned from revelry related to IUPatty's Day, a belated St. Patrick's Day celebration not sanctioned by Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The disagreement between McNevin and Recalde-Campos resulted from a fight the previous week, Dunsmore said.

“Everyone is caught up with being a thug,” said Dunsmore, who said she was friend of both Recalde-Campos and Riley.

Riley, who works as an aide at an Indiana nursing home, was at the party with her boyfriend and ready to go home when the shooting occurred, Dunsmore said.

Other shooting

Police also arrested a suspect in the shooting of two men during a confrontation amongst five men in the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street between 12:50 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

The suspected shooter, Thomas M. Stanko, 21, of Ft. Campbell, Ky., told police he was with his cousin, Julian Cole of Pittsburgh, when there was a confrontation between his cousin and one of three other men. Stanko told police he pulled his gun from his pocket and fired two warning shots, along with two or three more shots, at the three unknown people.

One of the shots hit Cole in the forearm. He was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center, police said.

A 23-year-old man was found on the porch of a South 12th Street home with wounds to his thigh and left foot. That victim, who was not identified, was transported to Conemaugh Memorial.

Police charged Stanko with attempted homicide and assault. He was placed in Indiana County Jail on $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set April 25.

Neither the suspected shooters nor the victims were students at IUP, said Michelle Fryling, a university spokeswoman.

Detective Sgt. Robert Simpson said police would not comment on the investigation.

A Indiana police spokesman said there were no other significant events related to the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, which spawned multiple arrests in past years, primarily involving disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The university has asked for students to act responsibly in these celebrations.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.