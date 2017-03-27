Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg official: Weather, not vandal, to blame for missing welcome sign letters

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Letters are seen missing from the 'Greensburg' sign along Rt. 66 as you enter Greensburg, on Monday, March 27, 2017. The letters came off during a heavy snowstorm.

Updated 1 hour ago

A pilferer with a hankering for large yellow letters is not on the loose in Greensburg.

Tom Bell, superintendent of the city's public works department, said Mother Nature, not a thief, is likely to blame for the recent loss of two, 10-inch yellow Gs and an E from the Greensburg welcome sign along Route 66 near the Chestnut Hill Farm neighborhood.

The large wooden sign welcoming motorists driving south on Route 66 into the city promotes the municipality, sporting multiple attributes for “Living,” “Learning” and “Growing” and its incorporation in 1799. It also promotes the local Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs.

“I can tell you it wasn't a thief who took them, and the three missing letters are on order and should be here soon,” Bell said.

Bell said the sign frequently is damaged during major weather events, particularly snowfalls.

“When a snowplow goes past it ... the force of the snow being pushed literally can blow the wooden letters off it. It's happened before,” he said.

“And I can tell you that this time it happened during a 5-inch snow we had in January, when we first noticed the three letters missing,” Bell said.

Tom Morbit, 64, who regularly walks along Route 66, praised the city for its upkeep on the sign welcoming visitors.

“It's a nice sign. I'm glad the city maintains it,” Morbit said.

Bell said the sign should be back to normal “very soon.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.