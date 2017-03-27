Greensburg official: Weather, not vandal, to blame for missing welcome sign letters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pilferer with a hankering for large yellow letters is not on the loose in Greensburg.

Tom Bell, superintendent of the city's public works department, said Mother Nature, not a thief, is likely to blame for the recent loss of two, 10-inch yellow Gs and an E from the Greensburg welcome sign along Route 66 near the Chestnut Hill Farm neighborhood.

The large wooden sign welcoming motorists driving south on Route 66 into the city promotes the municipality, sporting multiple attributes for “Living,” “Learning” and “Growing” and its incorporation in 1799. It also promotes the local Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs.

“I can tell you it wasn't a thief who took them, and the three missing letters are on order and should be here soon,” Bell said.

Bell said the sign frequently is damaged during major weather events, particularly snowfalls.

“When a snowplow goes past it ... the force of the snow being pushed literally can blow the wooden letters off it. It's happened before,” he said.

“And I can tell you that this time it happened during a 5-inch snow we had in January, when we first noticed the three letters missing,” Bell said.

Tom Morbit, 64, who regularly walks along Route 66, praised the city for its upkeep on the sign welcoming visitors.

“It's a nice sign. I'm glad the city maintains it,” Morbit said.

Bell said the sign should be back to normal “very soon.”