Greensburg Salem wins state mock trial championship

When the “jury” came back with its verdict, there were a few seconds of shocked silence.

“We were just kind of dumbstruck,” said prosecuting attorney Claire Simpson, a junior at Greensburg Salem High School.

Though she's not a real lawyer, and the verdict did not come from a real jury, the tension in the room was genuine as the Greensburg Salem Mock Trial team was announced winner of the state championship over the weekend. The team now will make its first trip to the National High School Mock Trial Championship in a decade.

Students on mock trial teams serve as both lawyers and witnesses. The Greensburg Salem team spent five months learning to argue both sides in a fictional arson case. The team won two regional competitions to earn its way to the state finals in Harrisburg Friday and Saturday, where it argued the same case four times over two days.

“They're a great bunch of kids. They work really hard in practice, but they also have fun,” said Eric Dee, the attorney with Greensburg's Avolio Law Group who advised the team. “They're very easy to get along with, easygoing, but when they need to work hard, they do.”

Dee, himself a Greensburg Salem graduate, helps the team navigate the intricacies of criminal law.

The state championship pitted 14 teams against each other. On Friday night, after the opening rounds, Greensburg Salem learned it would advance to the semifinals.

“There was a lot of squealing,” Simpson said. “It was surreal. ... Everything that we had worked for, up until this, had actually paid off.”

The team won its semifinal match Saturday, then advanced to the finals against Philadelphia's Roman Catholic High School.

“That was the only point where I truly felt that I was really nervous, like sick to my stomach,” said John Stafford, a junior who serves as a witness on the team.

That fear faded once the trial began and months of training paid off.

“I wasn't nervous anymore,” he said. “I knew we were going to have fun.”

District Superintendent Eileen Amato attended the competition.

“I was so very proud of our team,” Amato said. “The presiding judge spoke to me afterward, and she told me she thought our students were very prepared and very composed.”

The team has won the state championships several times, most recently in 2007.

Members have a lot of work ahead. The national championships in Hartford, Conn., in May will feature a new criminal case to argue. But for now, the students are taking a few days to enjoy their victory.

“The new case does not come out until April 1, so we are taking a much-deserved week off,” said teacher and team coach Beth Simone.

But as soon as case documents are released, it's back to work.

“We have to start from the beginning. We had five months to work on the case that we just won with. Now we have just over five weeks,” Simone said.

Simpson isn't worried. She knows her team has what it takes.

“I feel like we're going to come in guns blazing,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.