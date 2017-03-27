Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mediation in fired North Huntingdon police chief's lawsuit must be completed by July 17
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

A federal judge presiding over the lawsuit a fired North Huntingdon police chief filed against the township and four commissioners wants mediation to be completed by July 17, according to court documents.

U.S. Judge David S. Cercone appointed Greensburg attorney John Noble to preside over mediation in the suit Andrew Lisiecki of Brookline filed in December against the township and commissioners Darryl Bertani, Michael Faccenda Jr., David Herold and Anthony Martino, all of whom voted in September to fire him.

The judge said in a March 23 filing that he wants notice of the mediation date by April 5.

The mediation is not binding on either party, said Lisiecki's attorney, Timothy P. O'Brien of Pittsburgh, but “if it is going to settle in an employment case, it's getting settled in one day.”

Mediation is required in these cases, O'Brien said.

There are instances when mediation, while not successful at first, “sets up the framework” for what later becomes a settlement, O'Brien said.

The township's attorney, Mark Hamilton of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment.

Lisiecki seeks more than $300,000 from the township and commissioners for what he claimed were four violations of his constitutional rights.

The suit contends Lisiecki, who was hired in May 2012, was unlawfully fired in a 4-3 vote because his dismissal was in retaliation for testifying against William Sombo, who was fired amidst a controversy in April 2014.

The township denied the allegations and said there was no conspiracy against Lisiecki and that he was not on a “hit list” of township police officers who testified against Sombo in proceedings that led to the officer's firing.

While there were complaints about Lisiecki's performance during a heated meeting that resulted in his firing, the four commissioners did not specify a reason for the dismissal.

Bertani and Faccenda were not township commissioners in April 2014, nor were they commissioners when Lisiecki was hired.

In its response earlier this month to Lisiecki's lawsuit, the township included a copy of his four-page contract which states the commissioners would provide a “just means” for terminating his employment.

But, the contract also states the chief's employment can be terminated “at any time for any or no reason.”

Township officials this month set criteria for hiring a new police chief.

Lt. Rodney Mahinske, the department's ranking officer, has been in charge of the police force since Lisiecki's firing.

Mahinske has said he intends to apply for the chief's job when it becomes available.

Martino said he hopes to advertise for candidates and review applications in April.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

