Hempfield to seek state grants for park improvements
Updated 11 minutes ago
Hempfield supervisors hope to continue their streak of winning state grants for park improvements, agreeing this week to seek another grant for improvements to Swede Hill Park.
The township has received $1.5 million in grants for parks and recreation improvements since mid-2016, mostly concentrated in the main park off Forbes Trail Road. Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved seeking more Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funding for a $300,000 improvement project at Swede Hill Park, off Willow Crossing Road.
The project would include a new playground, picnic pavilion and restroom at the eastern edge of Swede Hill Park, said township manager Andrew Walz.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Winters told supervisors he would seek additional grants this year for expanding tennis courts and making playground improvements at the main park; grant-funded projects already under way there include baseball field improvements, new field lighting, another picnic pavilion, a small amphitheater and a new dog park area.
