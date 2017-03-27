Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Murrysville silver heist gets man five years' probation
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, March 27, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A Monroeville man will serve five years on probation for his role in the theft of about $300,000 in silver pellets from a Murrysville plant in 2011.

George Viglione, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy for his role in the heist from Metalor Technologies. Police contended Viglione knew about the burglary and was one of four men who used a metal detector to find jugs filled with silver pellets buried in a South Huntingdon field.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Viglione, who is confined to a wheelchair, to serve probation and repay the company $2,200 for the silver police said he received.

Prosecutors said William M. Degrange worked at the company and was the ringleader of the plot. According to court records, investigators contend Degrange broke into a company building between April 20-25, 2011, and stole 429 pounds of silver pellets.

The criminal case against Degrange, 60, of Irwin, is pending. He is in Westmoreland County Prison awaiting trial on burglary charges.

Degrange's case languished for years because of legal issues and the fact that he fled the area while free on bail. He was arrested last year in Kansas .

Degrange's wife, Bobbi Jean Dickson, 52 of Irwin, initially was implicated in the burglary. But in 2014, Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. ruled there was not enough evidence to warrant the prosecution against her to continue and criminal charges were dismissed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

