Westmoreland GOP endorses primary candidates for first time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Republican Committee for the first time has endorsed candidates for county offices, signaling a change in the party's political philosophy that for decades saw few, if any, contested primary races.

GOP committee members over the weekend held an endorsement meeting at Greensburg Salem High School.

“I believe it is something we should do every year as the county has trended more Republican and we're going to have more primary races,” GOP Chairman Michael Korns said Monday.

A decade ago, the GOP clearly was the minority political party in the county, as Democrats held a more than 2-to-1 edge in voter registration. Republicans this month have narrowed that gap to just a few percentage points, according to the latest registration numbers.

Democrats have 112,335 registered voters, or 45.8 percent of the county's 245,115 eligible voters. Republicans have 104,140 registered voters, or 42.5 percent.

With their growing ranks, Republicans have started winning countywide elections, including stunning victories in 2011 that for the first time in more than a half century saw the party win a majority in the county commissioners' office and all five row office positions up for election that year.

Democrats have since won back the commissioners office and one of the lost row offices.

Korns said his party's recent surge led officials to consider endorsements.

“I intend to make this an annual event, in every primary,” Korns said.

Republican committee members voted to endorse in two races this spring, both uncontested primaries. Two-term incumbent Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline and coroner candidate Chris O'Leath won endorsements.

Committee members chose not to make endorsements in two contested races, the primaries for Common Pleas Court judge and prothonotary.

GOP bylaws required at least two-thirds of the committee to favor endorsement.

“As we grow as a party, it's something we should look to do more in the future,” Kline said. “We were not ready for this before, but we are ready now.”

In lieu of endorsements in the two contested countywide primaries, committee members conducted a straw poll in which Greensburg attorney Jim Silvis garnered significant support in the three-person race for one vacancy on the court bench. Silvis received 151 votes, while Anthony Bompiani, a district judge from Youngwood, received support from 41 committee members. A third candidate on the GOP ballot, Lisa Monzo, is a registered Democrat and was not considered, Korns said.

In the three-way race for the party's nomination for prothonotary, Susan Ilgenfritz received 76 votes, Gina O'Barto received 68 and Kimberly Horrell got 36. The winner of the GOP primary will face two-term incumbent Democrat Christina O'Brien in the fall.

For the Democrats, O'Brien and incumbents Coroner Ken Bacha and District Attorney John Peck are unopposed.

The primary is May 16.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.