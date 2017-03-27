Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland courts start e-filing process

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Electronic filing of juvenile court and child dependency documents started Monday in Westmoreland County.

Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline said his office is participating in the statewide program to allow for court documents to be filed electronically. The process will be phased in over several months.

Kline said lawyers will be permitted to file documents around the clock and on weekends. Paper documents will still be accepted at the clerk's office in the courthouse during regular business hours.

Electronic filing of all criminal court documents is expected to begin in July, Kline said.

