Greensburg hands over SummerSounds concert series to nonprofit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a new era for SummerSounds as the Greensburg concert series enters its 18th year.

A new nonprofit corporation, Friends of SummerSounds, will take over management of the concerts from the city of Greensburg, Chairman Gene James announced Tuesday.

Though the free series is mostly funded by donations and sponsorships, the city has always managed the money.

“It's been by and large smooth, but there have been stumbling blocks,” James said.

There are some things a nonprofit corporation can do that a government cannot, James said. Fundraising has been difficult, as many organizations will give grants only to a nonprofit, he said.

It takes about $100,000 to run a season of SummerSounds, James said.

The concert series attracted a record-breaking 38,000 people in 2016 and 350,000 over the past 17 years.

“All of us here have a lot to be proud of,” James told a gathering of sponsors and volunteers Tuesday at All Saints Brewing Co.

Creating the corporation will help sustain the concerts, James said.

“I'm not going to be able to do this more than five or 10 more years,” he said. “I want to make sure there's institutional knowledge.”

Volunteers will continue to do most of the work on SummerSounds, as they always have, but the corporation may hire a director sometime next year, James said.

This year's concert lineup also was announced Tuesday.

The series will kick off June 2 with Fleetwoood Mac tribute band Tusk. Tribute band Think Pink Floyd will provide the finale, and a laser show, Sept. 1.

SummerSounds volunteers spend months talking to agents and listening to bands from all over the country, said committee member Richard McCormick. Normally, the series features a mix of new and returning acts, but all of 2017's artists are strangers to Greensburg.

Though Friends of SummerSounds will manage the concerts, the city will remain the producers. This has several benefits, James said. It allows SummerSounds to stay on city insurance and means cheaper music licensing fees.

“We're going to still have a direct connection to the city, but the way we're going to structure it, I think it's going to be a win-win,” McCormick said.

City council needs to approve turning over control of SummerSounds to the nonprofit. Councilman and SummerSounds committee member Randy Finfrock said he thinks it's a good move for the city and the concert series.

“It allows them to get more grants that a government agency can't get, and it takes that accounting burden away from the city,” he said.

Greensburg usually donates $5,000 a year to SummerSounds, and that will likely continue under the new system, Finfrock said.

“As long as I'm there, I want that to continue to happen,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.