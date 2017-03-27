Single-lane restrictions to begin on Route 22 for bridge rehab
Daytime, single-lane restrictions will be in place beginning Monday on Route 22 at the Westmoreland-Indiana county line in preparation for a bridge rehabilitation project.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane both eastbound and westbound as PennDOT prepares to shift all traffic to the eastbound lanes, where a single lane will be maintained in each direction. Traffic eventually will move to the westbound lanes when work shifts to the eastbound lanes.
The $4.65 million project includes deck and substructure repairs, drainage work and painting for the bridge over the Conemaugh River, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Route 217. Mosites Construction is expected to complete the job before the end of September.
PennDOT officials cautioned motorists using the highway to allow extra travel time, pay attention to flaggers and be prepared to stop.