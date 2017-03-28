Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Adelphoi to expand Unity campus
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Adelphoi USA wants to add two buildings to its main campus off Route 981 on the border of Latrobe and Unity and is seeking a local zoning amendment and financing through the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority to move the projects forward.

“We would be starting on some of the campus improvements in the spring, depending on funding,” said Karyn Pratt, director of development for the nonprofit that provides group homes and educational and treatment services for troubled youth. “We hope to have all the projects completed in the next year and a half to two years.”

Pratt said the organization plans to build a new welcome and admissions center of about 2,500 square feet that will enhance security while providing information for visitors and those arriving to place children in Adelphoi programs.

“It's kind of creating a campus gateway with a circle that will almost direct you to the welcome center when you come in,” Pratt said. “Currently, we don't have any kind of stopping point for visitors to our campus,” who must navigate their way to the central administration building.

Adelphoi wants to construct a roughly 7,750-square-foot Youth and Family Center as an addition to its existing recreation center, which includes a gym and weight room for the youths it serves.

John Duwall, vice president of facilities for Adelphoi, said the addition will be “like a student union,” with an art room and a stage to support therapeutic drama and music programs. Pratt said the center also will offer pool tables, gaming options and a quiet space where kids residing on campus can visit with their families.

Also on the drawing board is development of a central green space with walkways while parking would be pushed to the campus' perimeter. The new buildings and infrastructure improvements are expected to cost a little more than $3 million, Pratt said.

While Adelphoi hopes to cover some of that cost through grants from private foundations, it's looking to fund part of the project by borrowing up to $8.8 million through the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority. Solicitor James Conte said the authority will hold a hearing 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the county courthouse to accept public comment on the borrowing.

If county commissioners endorse the plan later that morning, state approval will be sought to proceed with tax-exempt financing through PNC Bank.

Other projects rolled into the funding effort include planned acquisition of the vacant Cambria County Juvenile Detention Center in Ebensburg, which Adelphoi wants to reopen as a 29-bed secure facility for juveniles, and refinancing of debt from previous capital projects at the Latrobe campus.

“We're in the middle of a master plan for our campus that's been several years in the process,” Pratt said. That included the addition of a 15-bed residential facility for boys and a new outpatient mental health center, which is expected to open this summer in the former Flex Appeal gym along Route 981.

Pratt said the refinancing effort will allow Adelphoi to borrow an additional $2 million while keeping its monthly debt service payment unchanged.

Adelphoi also is awaiting action by Unity officials on proposed zoning changes. Supervisors are considering allowing entities like Adelphoi, which qualify as planned institutional groups, to make changes to an approved master site plan without having to repeatedly apply to the township zoning hearing board.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

