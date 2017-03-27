Route 30 hit-run in Hempfield leads to charges against Greensburg woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg woman who allegedly ran a red light and caused an accident March 15 that closed a section of Route 30 in Hempfield for about two hours has been charged by state police.

Sarah A. McRoberts of Greensburg is charged with ignoring traffic devices, fleeing the scene of an accident, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to exchange information and render aid, failing to notify police of an accident and accidents involving injuries.

Trooper John Robertson reported that he was called to an accident at Route 30 and South Greengate Road about 7:30 p.m. March 15 where witnesses said a red Nissan sport utility vehicle ignored a red light as it traveled west on Route 30. The SUV collided with a car driven by Lena Reddy of Jeannette, witnesses told police.

Reddy told police she had a green light and was crossing Route 30 from South Greengate when her car was struck.

Robertson said Reddy and witnesses reported the SUV left the scene after the wreck. Reddy required medical treatment and her car had to be towed.

Robertson said while he was investigating the accident a damaged and disabled SUV matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run crash was discovered abandoned about a mile away on Hempfield Boulevard behind Sam's Club.

Robertson contacted the vehicle's owner, who said she had loaned it to McRoberts.

On March 16, Robertson reached McRoberts by phone and “she admitted to operating said vehicle and being involved in the crash.”

“She never attempted to report this incident to police,” Robertson wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

McRoberts was charged via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Mansour.