Hempfield Area grad to join WTAE-TV

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield Area High School graduate and award-winning journalist Kelly Sasso is returning to Western Pennsylvania to join the anchor team at Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV.

Sasso began her broadcasting career as an intern with two Hearst Television stations — WESH in Orlando, Fla., in 2008 and a year later at WTAE, where she helped with coverage of the G-20 Summit. She'll be back at WTAE to serve as an anchor for morning traffic and breaking news and for the noon news.

“Just like everyone who calls Pittsburgh home knows, our city has an indescribable, special quality that you won't find anywhere else,” Sasso said. “I can't wait to come back home to serve this remarkable community through WTAE and share its important stories.”

A 2005 Hempfield graduate, Sasso earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Point Park University. Beginning in 2010, she served as a reporter at Hearst's KHBS/KHOG in Northwest Arkansas, earning promotions to morning anchor and then evening anchor.

She received a Regional Emmy Award and an Associated Press Award for her work.

Sasso will return to the area with her husband, Nic, a fellow Hempfield graduate and attorney. In a blog entry announcing their move from Springdale, Ark., Sasso said the couple “have known all along this run in Arkansas would be only temporary, that home in Pittsburgh is where we belong.” She added the couple will consider their current community in Arkansas “a second home forever.”

“Kelly is a perfect fit for our morning and noon teams,” WTAE News Director Jim Parsons said in a statement. “Her knowledge of the Pittsburgh area is crucial to help viewers get the information they need.”