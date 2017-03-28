New Alexandria trade apprenticeship training center offers path for high school students

Hayden Galante would rather work with his hands than sit behind a desk all day.

“It makes me feel happy that I can restore a broken vehicle. Makes me feel proud,” said Galante, a student at Monessen High School who is enrolled in the automotive collision technology program at the Mon Valley Career and Technology Center. He spends part of his day at Monessen and the rest of the day getting hands-on training at the career and technology center.

After high school, he hopes to turn what he's learned there — how to repair a wrecked vehicle, or how to apply decals to make a car look cool — into a career.

But the satisfaction of making a living off of something that interests him is only part of what draws the 11th-grader to the trade. He said the likelihood of finding a job after high school and the hope of maintaining a reliable income makes a career in automotive collision work appealing.

On Tuesday, Galante had the chance to test drive a new line of work as a heavy machinery operating engineer during a visit to the Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training Center in New Alexandria.

He and peers from Monessen High and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center practiced operating heavy machinery, such as cranes and other construction equipment, while learning how they could take advantage of postsecondary apprenticeship training programs offered at the training center.

The competitive programs are tuition free, and apprentices are paid while receiving classroom and practical training. The center, which specializes in training workers how to operate and repair heavy construction equipment such as forklifts, cranes and bulldozers, is one of several trade apprenticeship training centers in the region.

“People have to find their own way and explore the things that make sense to them,” said Jeff Nobers, executive director of the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania, which works with the center to support apprentices and professionals.

He thinks that by giving students the chance to visit the training center and get hands-on experience with operating the equipment and meeting real engineers and operators, a future in these careers starts to seem feasible, especially for students enrolled in local career and technical education programs.

But educating students about these options and getting them into apprenticeship programs after high school isn't easy, said Mary Kay Babyak, executive director of the Consortium for Public Education, an organization that works to connect schools across Western Pennsylvania and local industry partners.

While schools are held accountable for what's tested, they're often stretched thin when it comes to finding the time and resources to expose students to options other than the typical two-year or four-year college path, she said. Part of the challenge is educating parents, teachers and school guidance counselors about other options, such as apprenticeships, that are available to students.

Krista Winslow, a Monessen High teacher who works with students interested in pursuing technical career paths, often fields questions from parents about why they should consider alternatives to college for their children.

“A lot of times, parents think that college is the best option,” she said, adding that programs like apprenticeships might be a better option for students who have a strong interest in a particular field.

Following Tuesday's trip to the training center, Winslow will work with students and guidance counselors to keep the conversation about the apprenticeship programs going. In addition to staying on top of application deadlines, some of which fall during their senior year of high school, students need to make sure they stay on track for meeting other minimum requirements for the program, such as receiving a high school diploma, obtaining a driver's license and staying drug free.

As the visit to the training center came to a close, Robert Harrell, a Monessen junior, hopped out of the cabin of a carry deck crane, smiling and adjusting the hard hat perched on top of his head. Guiding the crane's hook into the trash can was tricky, he said, but learning how to operate the controls was fun.

Harrell said he might explore apprenticeship opportunities after high school, but he has his sights set on a future in carpentry. He spends his mornings in class at Monessen, then heads to the Mon Valley Career and Technology Center for training in designing, building and repairing construction projects. Splitting his time between the two schools and managing ongoing carpentry projects can be tough, but he said the end result is worth it.

“You get to build something or make something that people can look at and appreciate,” he said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.