Fire damages Mt. Pleasant Township home

A state police fire marshal will be summoned to determine the cause of a blaze that seriously damaged a one-story home in Mt. Pleasant Township Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the fire at 414 Farm View Road.

Calumet Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Bob Emerick said no one was in the home when the fire broke out about 7:40 a.m. It was reported by neighbors.

“When we first arrived we could see flames coming out of a rear window which we later learned was a utility room with the washer and dryer. That room is where we believe it started, but we'll have to wait for the fire marshal to officially determine that,” Emerick said.

“Some of the firemen came directly here and we were able to knock it down pretty quick and save the house,” Emerick said.

A damage estimate was not available.

“There was a lot of smoke and water damage. We pretty much were able to isolate to the back room. We had to cut a hole on the roof to ventilate it,” he said.

No firefighters were injured.

In addition to volunteer firefighters from Calumet, units from Kecksburg, Norvelt, Marguerite and Greensburg also responded.