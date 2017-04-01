Breaking News Alert...

In addition to regular events like college nights, free T-shirts and “pup nights,” the Pirates' special events and giveaways for 2017 include:

The Pirates are starting their 2017 season with a road trip to Boston's hallowed Fenway Park, and so will Greg Carder.

The Collier resident, 29, and his 59-year-old father will drive more than nine hours Sunday to catch the first pitch Monday at baseball's oldest ballpark. Then they'll come back home for the first game of Carder's new season-ticket package on Saturday to seats along the third-base line, with its views of the Pittsburgh skyline.

“Fenway Park is on the bucket list,” said Carder. “Your biggest hero growing up is always your dad, and I'm lucky to still have mine. ...I don't ever want to take it for granted, to spend that time with someone you're lucky enough to have.”

Baseball's opening day is always one of optimism, and 20 years of losing taught Pirates fans to be scholars of the silver lining. Even if the players are largely the same group that had a disappointing 2016 season and the Pirates' division still looks tough, fans are looking at a schedule chock-full of special events and giveaways designed to lure them to the ballpark and make the experience of cheering alongside strangers, friends and family more memorable, regardless of the outcome on the field.

“Attendance around the country is down in almost every sport. I think a lot of us are ‘cocooning' in our houses,” said Ronald Dick, an associate professor of sports marketing at Duquesne University. “Giveaways, promotions and concerts can have an effect. ... The Pirates are very good at promotions.”

Mike Gaffney, president of the West Point Little League in Greensburg and Hempfield, said he would arrange for a group outing to fall on a promotional night so the kids would come away with some memento or special memories.

“With the little kids and their parents, we like to plan for a fireworks night, a bobblehead night or a T-shirt night, where they'll get something to remember, not just some random night,” Gaffney said.

Carder said he was sold on a package of weekend game tickets when the Pirates' sales staff gave him and his daughter, 7, a tour of PNC Park, including a chance to walk onto the field and play with the dugout phone to the bullpen. His first home game Saturday will be a bobblehead night, and he was looking forward to Sunday “Kids Days” when his daughter could run the bases after the game.

“I do the opener every year with friends for the last 15 to 20 years,” said Tim Creamer, 43, of Southwest Greensburg. “We're excited about it. ... There's something of the little kid in you on the first game of every year, hoping they'll do well this year.”

In addition to the friends and coworkers he'd been tailgating with for years, Creamer said he also tries to get to a few games a year with his sons and his father for some inter-generational bonding.

Since his father grew up as a Yankees fan, Creamer said they are planning another outing during the series against the Yankees in late April, when the Pirates have lined up fireworks Friday, a T-shirt giveaway Saturday and a kids' day Sunday. His sons, age 14 and 13, are old enough to start following the game and their favorite players more closely, so the game is a greater part of the experience for them than it used to be, he said.

Dick said many regular events at the ballpark play off Pittsburghers' predilections: Activities for kids intended to lure family get-togethers on Sundays; a concert lineup usually rich with classic rock, pop and country; and fireworks displays after almost every Friday home game.

“I've never seen more adults who are amazed by fireworks,” said Dick, a Philadelphia transplant. “They're awesome fireworks; don't get me wrong.”

While family traditions, giveaways or special events might attract fans to the game, Dick said the team's fortunes on the field will always create some of the best fan experiences.

“When you win 20 less games than you did the year before and fall back below .500, it's going to have an effect (on attendance),” Dick said. “I was there (in 2013) that night we won the wild-card, when Johnny Cueto dropped the ball and Russell Martin hit two home runs. ... It felt like an exorcism.”

