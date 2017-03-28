McKeesport man charged with leading troopers on 100 mph chase on Route 22

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McKeesport man who led state troopers on a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County early Sunday at speeds exceeding 120 mph was arrested after his car flipped over near New Alexandria.

Shaquille L. Armstrong, 24, was arraigned a day later upon his release from an Allegheny County hospital on charges of fleeing a police officer, driving on a suspended license, exceeding the 55 mph speed limit by more than 65 mph, and numerous other traffic offenses, as well as two counts of reckless endangering another person.

After the 2 a.m. crash, Trooper Amanda J. Bauer of the Kiski station reported that Armstrong climbed from the wreckage through the smashed front passenger side window. Two passengers, Troy Brown Jr., 19, of McKeesport, and Khaire Cole, 18, no address available, climbed through a broken rear window.

Brown complained of a minor leg injury, police said.

Bauer reported in an affidavit of probable cause that troopers saw Armstrong climb out from the driver's seat. But Armstrong repeatedly denied he was driving the 2004 Huyandai Sonata sedan.

Bauer said the chase began about 4.6 miles east of New Alexandria along the westbound lanes near the Boone Road intersection when she noticed Armstrong's vehicle quickly approach the patrol car from behind and closely follow it.

After allowing the car to pass, Bauer said it quickly accelerated to more than 70 mph in the 55 mph zone. When she attempted to pull over the by activating the patrol car's light and siren, it sped up.

“The vehicle passed a motorcycle and passenger car with its speed increasing above 100 mph. The vehicle abruptly crossed the median and moved into a left turn lane on the eastbound side of Route 22 in the area of East Main Street in New Alexandria,” Bauer wrote.

Armstrong then lost control, causing the car to overturn and come to rest in the eastbound lanes of the four-lane highway, Bauer said.

Police got a warrant to obtain a blood sample from Armstrong at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, where the three men were taken by ambulance. Police said tests will show any prohibited substance in his system.

Armstrong was released from the Westmoreland County Prison after posting $5,000 bond from a bail bondsman, pending a preliminary hearing April 19 before Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.

