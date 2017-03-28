Youngwood salon loses nearly $13K to theft; former employee charged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Unity woman accused of stealing nearly $13,000 from a Youngwood salon waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Vanessa K. Casino, 43, allegedly created fraudulent gift card sales and pocketed the cash, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Casino had worked at Platinum Salon and Spa for about 18 months as a spa coordinator when owner Candy Nelson noticed in November that sales figures were normal but cash flow had dropped, leaving payroll and bills in jeopardy of nonpayment, according to the criminal complaint filed by Trooper Jason Morgan.

An audit showed Casino allegedly re-used old gift card account numbers or created gift card accounts that were never used by a customer to take cash from the business, according to the complaint. The fraudulent transactions were made through Casino's password-protected account at the business, which employees use to take customers' payments, police said.

Surveillance video in the ceiling above the computer Casino used at the spa's front desk had been removed. The video ended in April 2016, police said.

Defense attorney Ken Noga declined to comment on the case. Casino is scheduled for formal arraignment in May.

She was charged in February with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bond.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.