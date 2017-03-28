South Greensburg man accused of pointing gun toward neighbor's home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man complaining about drug problems in South Greensburg was arrested after he pointed a gun at people outside his neighbor's home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

James Douglas Patton, 51, called police to his apartment about 5 p.m. Monday and asked officers to take fingerprints off a syringe he found on the ground and arrest the person who had used it.

When officers refused, Patton reached for a firearm he claimed to have in his waistband, according to the affidavit. Officers told him to go inside his apartment and left.

About 15 minutes later, they were called back by a relative of Patton's neighbors who said Patton allegedly lifted his shirt and showed them a firearm, which he pointed at them in a “threatening manner” across the street during an argument, the complaint stated.

Patton is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bail.

An April 11 preliminary hearing is set.