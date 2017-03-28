Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

South Greensburg man accused of pointing gun toward neighbor's home

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 4:55 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

A man complaining about drug problems in South Greensburg was arrested after he pointed a gun at people outside his neighbor's home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

James Douglas Patton, 51, called police to his apartment about 5 p.m. Monday and asked officers to take fingerprints off a syringe he found on the ground and arrest the person who had used it.

When officers refused, Patton reached for a firearm he claimed to have in his waistband, according to the affidavit. Officers told him to go inside his apartment and left.

About 15 minutes later, they were called back by a relative of Patton's neighbors who said Patton allegedly lifted his shirt and showed them a firearm, which he pointed at them in a “threatening manner” across the street during an argument, the complaint stated.

Patton is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bail.

An April 11 preliminary hearing is set.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.