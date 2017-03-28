Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Loyalhanna Watershed Farm honored for 'green, sustainable practices'
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

The Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, a 123-acre spread covering a hillside and field just west of Ligonier, received state recognition Tuesday for its emphasis on protecting water resources, creating habitat and connecting people to nature.

In a Hershey ceremony, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn presented the third annual Green Park Award to representatives of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, which owns and maintains the farm. Dunn said the farm ranks as a “pure, shining gem” for its “demonstrated green and sustainable practices.”

The award is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society. Dunn said farm operations that contributed to the honor include a restored 4-acre wetland and more than 1,700 native trees and shrubs that were planted to create 150-foot protective forest buffers to control erosion around waterways.

The watershed group last summer completed restoration of the landmark 19th century McConnaughey farmhouse off Route 30, retaining as many original features as possible while adapting it for its offices.

The authority installed modern equipment in a portion of the farm's bank barn, creating the Nimick Family Education Center as a space for nature and conservation programs. A pump placed in the root cellar lifts spring water to a pasture where a tenant farmer's cattle graze. A permeable parking area helps to control storm runoff.

The award “exemplifies all The Watershed Farm represents through adaptive reuse, green practices and environmental stewardship,” said Susan Huba, executive director of the watershed association.

The farm plays host to the popular Ligonier Country Market on Saturdays from May to October.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.