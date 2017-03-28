Loyalhanna Watershed Farm honored for 'green, sustainable practices'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, a 123-acre spread covering a hillside and field just west of Ligonier, received state recognition Tuesday for its emphasis on protecting water resources, creating habitat and connecting people to nature.

In a Hershey ceremony, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn presented the third annual Green Park Award to representatives of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, which owns and maintains the farm. Dunn said the farm ranks as a “pure, shining gem” for its “demonstrated green and sustainable practices.”

The award is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society. Dunn said farm operations that contributed to the honor include a restored 4-acre wetland and more than 1,700 native trees and shrubs that were planted to create 150-foot protective forest buffers to control erosion around waterways.

The watershed group last summer completed restoration of the landmark 19th century McConnaughey farmhouse off Route 30, retaining as many original features as possible while adapting it for its offices.

The authority installed modern equipment in a portion of the farm's bank barn, creating the Nimick Family Education Center as a space for nature and conservation programs. A pump placed in the root cellar lifts spring water to a pasture where a tenant farmer's cattle graze. A permeable parking area helps to control storm runoff.

The award “exemplifies all The Watershed Farm represents through adaptive reuse, green practices and environmental stewardship,” said Susan Huba, executive director of the watershed association.

The farm plays host to the popular Ligonier Country Market on Saturdays from May to October.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.