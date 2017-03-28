Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Gun tossed into Derry Twp. lake leads to charges against 5 people
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Charges were filed Tuesday against a Derry Township couple in connection with a handgun that was retrieved by divers last week from a lake at the Derry Rod & Gun Club.

William “Billy” Wano and Jenny Lynn Wano, both 56, allegedly attempted to cover up their son's involvement in an incident involving the gun at a March 18 party in Salem Township, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper James Daggett.

William Wano on March 21 took investigators to the spot where he threw the gun into the water the day before, police said. Both parents are charged with hindering apprehension, conspiracy, obstruction and tampering with evidence.

State police were called to the Salem home at 11:15 a.m. March 19, where a party was held the previous day. Cole William Wano, 19, allegedly took the .40-caliber pistol to the party and gave it to Isaac S. Hill Jr., 25, of Greensburg, who fired a shot into the ground in an effort to stop an argument among other party-goers, according to complaints filed by police against both men.

The argument — for which Cody Robert Hulse, 25, of Latrobe, is charged with assault — stemmed from a car crash that Hulse was involved in at 2 a.m. March 19 after leaving the party, police said. He is cited in the crash.

Police did not find the pistol at the home. They believe Hill exchanged it with Cole Wano's parents, allegedly at their request, on March 20, according to a criminal complaint.

When they got home, William Wano allegedly told Jenny Wano “that he thinks they should get rid of the gun,” Daggett wrote in the complaint.

William Wano initially denied to police that he knew the location of the gun but later told investigators he “threw it in the lake in Derry,” according to the complaint. The Greensburg Fire Department Dive Team recovered the gun on March 21 about 56 yards from the shore line, police said. The gun had been reported stolen.

Jenny Wano told police during a March 21 interview that the couple thought it would be “best if (the gun) was in our possession,” Daggett wrote.

Summonses have been sent to William and Jenny Wano. Jenny Wano declined to comment when reached by phone and referred questions to their attorney, Ronald Chicka, who hadn't seen the allegations Tuesday afternoon.

Cole Wano is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hill is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Both are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Hulse is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Preliminary hearings for all five are set for April 10.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

