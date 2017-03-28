Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former Scottdale resident dies in Congo working as UN peacekeeper
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy of John E. Sharp
Michael J., MJ, Sharp is believed to be one of three U.N. experts whose bodies were found this week in Congo's Central Kasai province. Sharp lived as a boy in Westmoreland County, when his father served as pastor at Scottdale Mennonite Church.

Updated less than a minute ago

Michael Sharp had a heart for peace.

That heart led the 34-year-old to humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said his father, John Sharp, who was pastor of the Scottdale Mennonite Church from 1989 to 1995.

Michael Sharp was working with a United Nations peacekeeping mission March 12 when he and a colleague, their translator and three Congolese drivers were abducted while investigating allegations of human rights violations in the war-torn nation.

John Sharp said Tuesday that U.N. officials confirmed that his son's body was found and identified near the area where his team was last seen.

Michael Sharp earned a master's degree in peacekeeping and conflict resolution at Philipps University in Germany and was in the midst of a second 18-month tour of duty with the U.N. in Africa when he was kidnapped, his father said.

“Somewhere along the way from church and home, he absorbed a theology and vision for peacekeeping and trying to bring some resolution to conflict areas,” John Sharp said of his son's calling.

Until Tuesday evening, family and friends prayed and hoped for the best.

“We knew that he would live in areas of conflict and we were entirely supportive of him, knowing he had to follow his passion and his calling. We knew something like this could happen, and we prayed it would not,” said John Sharp, who now lives in Hesston, Kan.

ABC News reported that Congo officials confirmed three bodies found in the area where the team disappeared were identified as Michael Sharp, Swedish U.N. worker Zaida Catalan and their interpreter Betu Tshintela. Authorities have yet to determine who was responsible for the killings.

“(Michael's) colleagues are confirming that everything he did was according to protocol,” John Sharp said. “There was nothing unusual about this trip, no reason to suspect this would happen. He had done his homework, checked with all of his sources. There was no reason to suspect this would have happened. It is out of character for U.N. experts to be treated this way.”

The news shocked friends in Western Pennsylvania who had fond memories of the Sharps, their two daughters and the smiling boy known as MJ.

“They were a wonderful family. He was a wonderful pastor. We've definitely been praying for them and for MJ, and we're all praying for them now,” said Marty Savanick. Her son Adam played soccer with Michael Sharp when the boys were in elementary school.

Southmoreland School District Superintendent John Molnar, who was principle of Scottdale Elementary in 1995, remembered Michael Sharp as “a very pleasant young man.”

“He had a wonderful voice. He sang a solo in the school concert in fifth or sixth grade,” Molnar said. “We've all been praying for him at my church at Harrold Zion, Fort Allen.”

John Sharp said his family appreciates their support.

“Our years in Scottdale were very good, and we had many fond memories,” he said. “That was a place of nurture for us and our children.”

John Sharp, who teaches history and biblical literature at Hesston College, was director of the Mennonite Church USA Historical Committee and Archives in Goshen, Ind., from 1995 to 2005. He said his family is grateful for the prayers and support they've received from friends and family in Scottdale and across the country.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.

