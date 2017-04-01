Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Spring training throwback: The making of the 2017 Pirates

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle hugs catcher Francisco Cervelli at the start of the first workout of spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow warms up at the start of a game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steve Blass photobombs Bill Mazeroski and Bill Virdon as they watch a workout Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. The three World Series champions are special instructors at the Pirates' spring training camp.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates fan Bo Brooke, 10, watches Gregory Polanco in the dugout during a game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli is filmed Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., for a segment of 'That's Amore' for the upcoming season on the PNC Park scoreboard.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova takes a break from his workout to photograph Juan Nicasio on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, which was reporting day for pitchers and catchers at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A fan is struck in the face by a foul ball during the Pirates spring training game against the N.Y. Yankees on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. By extending the protective netting at PNC Park, the Pirates are hoping to avoid incidents like this.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco poses for a portrait on photo day at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell waits to bat in the dugout during the first inning against the Tamp Bay Rays on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dominican Republic fan Jose Coplin catches a bat thrown into the crowd during an exhibition between the Pirates and Dominicana on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco runs to the batting cages in a steady rain Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Caroline Eberle, 7, of Wexford watches the Pirates game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, March 3, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen heads to right field at the start of the first spring training game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison talks with left fielder Gregory Polanco during a break in batting practice as pitcher Ivan Nova listens on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitchers Chad Kuhl (left) and Jameson Taillon corral a couple wayward umbrellas in the outfield at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., during batting practice on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte poses for a portrait in the Pirate City cafeteria during spring training photo day on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Barrett Barnes plays in left field during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates special instructors Manny Sanguillen and Bill Virdon talk next to John Candelaria on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle high-fives center fielder Starling Marte in the dugout after Marte hit a grand slam during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese signs photographs for Pirates Charities before practice Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, outside the clubhouse at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Phillie Phanatic taunts Pirates right fielder John Jaso before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Alen Hanson makes a diving stop on a ball hit by the Domincan Republic's Robinson Cano during the first inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Jose Osuna breaks his bat on a fly out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, March 10, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle fist-bumps Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin outside the clubhouse during Tomlin's annual visit to spring training on Friday, March 17, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell swings in front of the Green Monster while waiting to bat during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski watches batting practice at Pirate City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Alen Hanson shares the outfield will sea gulls during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws in the bullpen at LECOM Park as pitching coach Ray Searage watches on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Adam Frazier dives for a ball hit by the Boston Red Sox' Steve Selsky on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese breaks his bat on a ground out during a game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tags out the Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce, a former Pirate, on a throw from left fielder Alen Hanson during their game Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Eury Perez makes a catch on a knee during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole takes the field for his Grapefruit League debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, March 3, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe scores during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows field a ball next to a gull during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Barrett Barnes collides with center fielder Danny Ortiz as he catches a fly ball during a game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte watches batting practice through Snap Chat glasses before a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero talks with pitcher Ivan Nova during a workout Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitchers work on pick-off moves under a blue sky Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A fan waits for an autograph along the right field line before the Pirates game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow stretches on the mound at the start of a game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Tribune-Review veteran sports photojournalist Christopher Horner spent parts of two months in Florida covering the Pirates during spring training. This is a collection of some of his favorite photographs from the time the team spent preparing for the 2017 season.

Please see Sunday's bonus coverage of the Pirates' upcoming season in print and online.

