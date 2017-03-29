Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Group still seeking photos of area men killed in Vietnam War
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
A screenshot of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s “Wall of Faces,” a virtual database containing photos and information about the 58,000-plus men and women who were killed during the Vietnam War.
Submitted photo
Marine Corps veteran Donald E. Stahl, killed June 27, 1966. Stahl's family in Bovard provided this and other photos for the 'Wall of Faces' project. Only three names remain without photos on Westmoreland County's list of Vietnam vets killed in action.

Updated 1 hour ago

Less than a year after the initial call went out, veteran service departments in Western Pennsylvania are close to tracking down photos of all local veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The list in Westmoreland County was whittled from 27 in 2016 to three still missing.

“The most significant help we got was working with schools because of yearbook photos,” said Matt Zamosky, director for the Westmoreland County VA, whose department is heading the local search. “We also worked with local funeral homes because a lot of our population is stagnant. They don't move around, so we were able to track down relatives with some help from funeral directors.”

The images are being solicited by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, whose members are creating a virtual “Wall of Faces” on their website — displaying information about each veteran who gave all in service of their country during the war.

A renewed call from Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, went out the week of Vietnam Veterans Day, which will be marked every March 29 after President Trump signed a law on Wednesday.

The three remaining names for Westmoreland County are all men from Irwin: Clifford M. Gibson, James R. McClelland and Delbert L. Singler, Jr.

Zamosky's efforts stalled after a lot of initial success. Less than a month after they began looking, they'd found photos of 19 men on the list.

“They told us we set a record, at least for the state, for how many names we found in a short period of time,” Zamosky said. “And a lot of that credit goes to (former staffer) Megan Wilford. I gave the project to her, and she was pretty tenacious with it.”

In Allegheny County, a list that began with 81 names — the most in the state — is down to a dozen.

Mike Palarino, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and began working as an executive assistant at Allegheny County's Veterans' Services department, has found photos of a half-dozen people on the list in the past month.

“I've been posting to various veterans' websites, and I've also been working with a local genealogist,” Palarino said. “But it's really a needle in a haystack.”

Sometimes, it's just a matter of getting lucky.

Zamosky said Don Kattic, former commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 in Irwin, heard about the search and immediately recognized Clifford Gibson as a former friend of his son-in-law. They are now working to track down a photo to submit for the “Wall of Faces” project.

Zamosky also is branching out in his efforts.

“I talked to a high school teacher from Greater Latrobe who teaches a class on the Vietnam War, and they visit the Vietnam War Memorial,” he said. “Each of the students is tasked with ‘bringing a veteran home,' getting a rubbing from the wall and finding out information about them. I'm pretty optimistic that something may pan out there, even if we only get one.”

Palarino said his goal is to cross every name off the list.

“I want to get down to zero,” he said. “They deserve it.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.