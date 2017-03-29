Group still seeking photos of area men killed in Vietnam War

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The “Wall of Faces” project by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund still seeks photos of veterans from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. Anyone with information is asked to visit VVMF.org and click on the “Wall of Faces” link for information on submitting a photo.

Less than a year after the initial call went out, veteran service departments in Western Pennsylvania are close to tracking down photos of all local veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The list in Westmoreland County was whittled from 27 in 2016 to three still missing.

“The most significant help we got was working with schools because of yearbook photos,” said Matt Zamosky, director for the Westmoreland County VA, whose department is heading the local search. “We also worked with local funeral homes because a lot of our population is stagnant. They don't move around, so we were able to track down relatives with some help from funeral directors.”

The images are being solicited by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, whose members are creating a virtual “Wall of Faces” on their website — displaying information about each veteran who gave all in service of their country during the war.

A renewed call from Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, went out the week of Vietnam Veterans Day, which will be marked every March 29 after President Trump signed a law on Wednesday.

The three remaining names for Westmoreland County are all men from Irwin: Clifford M. Gibson, James R. McClelland and Delbert L. Singler, Jr.

Zamosky's efforts stalled after a lot of initial success. Less than a month after they began looking, they'd found photos of 19 men on the list.

“They told us we set a record, at least for the state, for how many names we found in a short period of time,” Zamosky said. “And a lot of that credit goes to (former staffer) Megan Wilford. I gave the project to her, and she was pretty tenacious with it.”

In Allegheny County, a list that began with 81 names — the most in the state — is down to a dozen.

Mike Palarino, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and began working as an executive assistant at Allegheny County's Veterans' Services department, has found photos of a half-dozen people on the list in the past month.

“I've been posting to various veterans' websites, and I've also been working with a local genealogist,” Palarino said. “But it's really a needle in a haystack.”

Sometimes, it's just a matter of getting lucky.

Zamosky said Don Kattic, former commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 in Irwin, heard about the search and immediately recognized Clifford Gibson as a former friend of his son-in-law. They are now working to track down a photo to submit for the “Wall of Faces” project.

Zamosky also is branching out in his efforts.

“I talked to a high school teacher from Greater Latrobe who teaches a class on the Vietnam War, and they visit the Vietnam War Memorial,” he said. “Each of the students is tasked with ‘bringing a veteran home,' getting a rubbing from the wall and finding out information about them. I'm pretty optimistic that something may pan out there, even if we only get one.”

Palarino said his goal is to cross every name off the list.

“I want to get down to zero,” he said. “They deserve it.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.