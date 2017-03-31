Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette district studying costs of stadium repairs
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette School District Business manager Paul Sroka looks over the conditions to the visitors locker room building and grounds at McKee Stadium on Wednesday March 29, 2017, in Jeannette. Jeannette school directors approved $3,980 worth of work to remove asbestos-contaminated material from the football stadium locker rooms in advance of some repairs at the buildings that were built in the 1950s. School directors rejected bids twice because they were too expensive, so now they’re going to do the bare minimum repairs this summer.
Locker rooms at Jeannette's McKee Stadium could undergo some updates this year, but the first priority is removal of asbestos-contaminated material from the buildings.

School directors in March approved a proposal from Prism Response Inc. for nearly $4,000 to remove contaminated roof and ceiling material from the 64-year-old buildings at the district's football field.

“That's going to have to be done no matter what you do,” said district Superintendent Matthew Hutcheson.

School directors will have to decide how much, if anything, they want to spend for other work, such as plumbing repairs, a new water heater, roof repairs, a sinkhole and broken windows and doors.

“Some of the lockers are just absolutely beyond use,” said business manager Paul Sroka, who is gathering cost estimates to present to the board. The two locker room buildings — separate ones for home and away teams — are used mainly by football players in the district and in community youth leagues. They were built in 1953, according to a sign at the stadium.

“They haven't been touched, they haven't been renovated,” Sroka said.

School directors previously voted against two bids that would have been costly. The group declined to spend about $700,000 to demolish and rebuild the locker rooms and rejected spending $528,000 for renovations inside the existing buildings, which was a scaled-down version of the previous bid, Sroka said.

He estimated that basic repairs will cost about $80,000 to $100,000, which would come out of a 2016 $3.1 million bond, the majority of which already has been used for other repairs at district properties and buildings. Officials will prioritize the list of needed repairs.

“We're going to look at what is critical,” Sroka said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

