Monroeville man on bicycle charged with theft from Murrysville Sheetz site
Updated 40 minutes ago
A Monroeville man on a bicycle allegedly stole an electronic fuel pump from a Murrysville construction site Tuesday night, according to police.
A Murrysville police officer saw a “sweaty” man in black clothing with muddy shoes walking around at 8:40 p.m. on the Sheetz construction site along Route 22 and riding a bicycle behind a neighboring bank, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Timothy Charles Persinger, 45, allegedly moved the pump outside the fenced-in site to behind a small brick building where police found it after following bicycle tracks in the wet grass, the complaint states.
Elsewhere, police found a broken fuel tank that was missing its nozzle and pump and a trail of gasoline from the tank to the stolen pump. Persinger allegedly had gloves and rope in his pockets and smelled of gasoline, police said.
He is charged with theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass and possession of instruments of crime. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and released on $10,000 unsecured bond. An April 4 preliminary hearing is set.