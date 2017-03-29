Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monroeville man on bicycle charged with theft from Murrysville Sheetz site

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:24 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

A Monroeville man on a bicycle allegedly stole an electronic fuel pump from a Murrysville construction site Tuesday night, according to police.

A Murrysville police officer saw a “sweaty” man in black clothing with muddy shoes walking around at 8:40 p.m. on the Sheetz construction site along Route 22 and riding a bicycle behind a neighboring bank, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Timothy Charles Persinger, 45, allegedly moved the pump outside the fenced-in site to behind a small brick building where police found it after following bicycle tracks in the wet grass, the complaint states.

Elsewhere, police found a broken fuel tank that was missing its nozzle and pump and a trail of gasoline from the tank to the stolen pump. Persinger allegedly had gloves and rope in his pockets and smelled of gasoline, police said.

He is charged with theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass and possession of instruments of crime. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and released on $10,000 unsecured bond. An April 4 preliminary hearing is set.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.