Westmoreland

Unity to host town hall meeting for veterans

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 3:21 p.m.

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will kick off a series of regional town hall meetings 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, in Unity.

The free event, which is open to the public, will provide an opportunity for veterans, their families and community members to provide feedback on VA patient care.

Front-line employees, including experts from the Veterans Benefit Administration, will be available to address individual questions and concerns.

“This is a great opportunity for veterans of Westmoreland County to connect directly with the staff of the Pittsburgh VA serving them,” said county Veterans Affairs Director Matt Zamosky, a retired Air Force master sergeant. “A great turnout will increase the likelihood that the VA will schedule more of these in the future.”

Additional town hall meetings are planned through September in Baden, Washington, Pittsburgh and Martins Ferry, Ohio. Questions about the meeting may be directed to Heather Steele at 412-822-3537.

