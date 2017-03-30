Oh, baby! Dad, sisters help with birth at North Huntingdon home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeremy and Aimee Miller's baby wouldn't wait to get to Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg to be born Thursday morning and entered the world in the bathroom of the family's North Huntingdon home with the help of his dad and two sisters.

The Millers will have quite a story to tell when they recount how Carson James Miller — 18 inches long and 7 pounds, 2 ounces — joined the family.

Mother and baby were doing fine Thursday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital maternity center.

“What a crazy experience,” Jeremy Miller, 36, said of the early-morning adventure of helping to deliver his son.

“I guess I just kind of reacted and did it. I'm here and need to do this and take care of it,” he said.

The story began to unfold around 4 a.m., when Aimee, 34, started having contractions. Jeremy said they weren't in a rush to awaken their daughters, Taylor, 11 and Riley, 9, and drive to the hospital because Aimee had similar contractions a week ago. And her due date was not until April 5.

But by 6:45 a.m., the situation had turned urgent and they realized they had to get to the hospital right away.

“We're not going to make it,” Aimee told Jeremy.

Then a few minutes later: “I don't think I'm going to make it to the car.”

As his wife stood in the bathroom, Jeremy called Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety at about 7:10 a.m. With an ambulance from North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue on the way, the dispatcher gave Jeremy – who has a marketing background – a quick lesson on how to help his wife give birth.

“He was coaching me a little bit. He gave me good tips on supporting the baby's head and tying off the umbilical cord,” Jeremy said.

His daughters were at his side helping, handing him towels and watching for the ambulance.

“They were really super,” Jeremy said.

He was tying the cord as paramedics entered the house.

Unplanned home births are rare, said Shane Spielvogle, executive director of North Huntingdon EMS, which dispatched two paramedics, two EMTs and a paramedic student.

“I guess he had a different timeline,” Spielvogle said of the baby's home delivery.

After taking care of mom and baby, the ambulance crew took them to Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

Even though they shared in their excitement of helping their dad deliver their baby brother, Jeremy said he didn't give the girls the day off from school – Taylor went off to Hillcrest Intermediate and Riley went to Sunset Valley.

Later, Jeremy learned that Thursday was Doctors' Day. “I guess we gave (the obstetrician) back some time on his schedule to celebrate,” he said.

He quipped that his health insurer should give the family a gift card for saving them the cost of a hospital delivery.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.