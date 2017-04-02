Expect traffic delays in Westmoreland County as work on bridges, roads ramps up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Traffic will be affected on sections of routes 981, 30 and 136 in Westmoreland County as PennDOT road and bridge work gets into full swing.

PennDOT said the southbound lane of Route 981 between Unity and Jefferson streets in Latrobe will be closed to all traffic beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday as Mosites Construction begins rehabilitation of the bridge over Loyalhanna Creek.

The northbound lane will remain open to traffic except for trucks, which must use a posted detour. The official detour follows sections of routes 30 and 982 and Industrial Boulevard.

A small segment of Latrobe's Water Street that runs in front of L & L Quik Lube also is closed for the $4.8 million project, scheduled for completion by Dec. 31.

Updated guardrails will be placed on the three-span reinforced concrete arch bridge. Crews also will improve the approaching roadway, sidewalks, lighting, signs and pavement markings.

Rehabilitation of Route 136 in West Newton is set to begin Monday from downtown east to Route 31. Flaggers will control traffic as contractors remove and replace deteriorated concrete, repair joints and apply warm-mix asphalt during an expected eight-week work schedule.

PennDOT said similar work will begin on the west side of town in late summer or early fall after the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County installs a new waterline. Derry Construction is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million road project, with Gulisek Construction of Mt. Pleasant handling concrete repairs.

Milling and repaving of a section of Route 30 in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set to begin next week, with traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction during daylight working hours.

In another Route 30 project, westbound traffic will be limited to a single lane from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews install a 36-inch storm sewer between Rocky Avenue and Norwin Avenue in North Huntingdon.

On Route 981 in Unity, near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, work this season will include relocating a waterline, installing new drainage features and constructing a roundabout that will provide access to the airport and will replace the intersection of 981 with Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads.

Route 981 will be reconstructed on a shifted alignment — from a point north of the roundabout to the vicinity of the Kennametal headquarters. A center lane for left turns ultimately will be included along this stretch.

Intermittent traffic delays are expected as single-lane restrictions will be in effect 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; each Friday will be a makeup day if needed.

Workers also are expected to complete a relocated section of Route 2027 that will link the roundabout to Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads.