Ward's ID bill passes Senate, heads to House

A bill to fix Pennsylvania's drivers license problems is headed to the state House after passing the Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, aims to end Pennsylvania's noncompliance with the REAL ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

The Department of Homeland Security last year gave the state until Jan. 30 to fix the issues or federal agencies would begin rejecting Pennsylvania driver's licenses as official forms of identification for entering military bases, nuclear power plants and other federal facilities. If state IDs remain out of compliance, DHS said, they will no longer be considered acceptable identification for boarding commercial aircraft starting in 2018.

DHS extended the first deadline in January after Gov. Tom Wolf and bipartisan lawmakers pledged to resolve the problems during the current legislative session.

The current deadline ends July 6.

In 2012, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a law that prohibited participation in the REAL ID program, citing among other concerns an estimated $140 million cost to come into compliance, which some officials characterized as an unfunded federal mandate.

Wards bill repeals the 2012 state act and directs the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to request another extension from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to comply with the federal law.

Pennsylvania IDs fail to meet seven REAL ID requirements, including a prohibition on remote renewals and a requirement for in-person reissuance when personally identifiable information changes.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer.