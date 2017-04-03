Diamond Theatre brings 4K modern films to Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier residents and visitors in the mood for a night at the movies won't have to look any farther than the Diamond Theatre on the borough's Main Street.

Beginning Friday, patrons can take in major Hollywood films at the venue, an experience that will be enhanced with an updated projector and sound system and optional reclining seats.

“Everybody seems really excited that we're bringing (films) back to town,” said Leigh Ann McCulty of Laughlintown, who co-owns the theater with her husband, Matt. “Everybody was asking us about it.”

The Diamond Theatre's first feature will be DreamWorks' animated “The Boss Baby,” which opened nationally Friday. It will stay in Ligonier through April 15. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For the past few years — including 2016, when the McCultys took over operation of the former Ligonier Theatre — the venue's focus has been on live productions featuring local thespians, including children from the community.

The McCultys have concentrated on staging comedies to appeal to younger audience members as well as adults. For a similar reason, Leigh Ann McCulty said, they hope to schedule family films.

“We're hoping the movies versus the live shows will play on each other,” she said. “Our goal with all our shows is to make people laugh.”

The McCultys had to purchase a digital projector to show modern features, and they opted for one of the latest laser models. It boasts 4K image resolution, at least four times sharper than a basic high-definition projector. “It is clearer. It's a step up,” said Tripp Helms of Sonic Equipment Company of Iola, Kan., who is helping to install the equipment.

The theater is getting a 5.1 surround sound system and is undergoing a transformation in decor — from yellow and beige walls with burgundy carpeting to shades of gray, black and bright red, with plenty of glitter.

“I like glitter a little bit,” Leigh Ann McCulty admitted.

In order to fit in a “Sweet Seat” section of 18 wider reclining seats and one love seat, the theater's capacity will drop from 283 to 258.

Leigh Ann McCulty said the couple will strive to keep admission fees affordable. The prices for “The Boss Baby” are $8 for adults and $7 for patrons 10 or younger, with an extra $4 per ticket to upgrade to a reclining seat.

She noted the studios and distributors claim the bulk of ticket receipts — as much as 90 percent. The Diamond may make more revenue in its rebuilt concession area, featuring a 1950s popcorn machine.

McCulty doesn't expect the theater to turn a profit but hopes to break even, assisted by rental income from two retail stores that share the one-time Ford garage.

“It gives you a place to go on the weekend,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.