Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Diamond Theatre brings 4K modern films to Ligonier
Jeff Himler | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Cousins Lanigan McCulty (left), 12, and Amira Maroulis, 15, practice serving customers in the newly renovated concession stand at the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Siblings Arison (left) and Mariana McCulty, ages 9 and 4, try out the new luxury seating available at the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Leigh Ann McCulty looks over the control panel of the new Christie 4K video projection system recently installed in the projection booth at the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
A Simplex 35mm film projection system, which was recently replaced by a modern Christie 4K video system, is seen at the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ligonier residents and visitors in the mood for a night at the movies won't have to look any farther than the Diamond Theatre on the borough's Main Street.

Beginning Friday, patrons can take in major Hollywood films at the venue, an experience that will be enhanced with an updated projector and sound system and optional reclining seats.

“Everybody seems really excited that we're bringing (films) back to town,” said Leigh Ann McCulty of Laughlintown, who co-owns the theater with her husband, Matt. “Everybody was asking us about it.”

The Diamond Theatre's first feature will be DreamWorks' animated “The Boss Baby,” which opened nationally Friday. It will stay in Ligonier through April 15. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For the past few years — including 2016, when the McCultys took over operation of the former Ligonier Theatre — the venue's focus has been on live productions featuring local thespians, including children from the community.

The McCultys have concentrated on staging comedies to appeal to younger audience members as well as adults. For a similar reason, Leigh Ann McCulty said, they hope to schedule family films.

“We're hoping the movies versus the live shows will play on each other,” she said. “Our goal with all our shows is to make people laugh.”

The McCultys had to purchase a digital projector to show modern features, and they opted for one of the latest laser models. It boasts 4K image resolution, at least four times sharper than a basic high-definition projector. “It is clearer. It's a step up,” said Tripp Helms of Sonic Equipment Company of Iola, Kan., who is helping to install the equipment.

The theater is getting a 5.1 surround sound system and is undergoing a transformation in decor — from yellow and beige walls with burgundy carpeting to shades of gray, black and bright red, with plenty of glitter.

“I like glitter a little bit,” Leigh Ann McCulty admitted.

In order to fit in a “Sweet Seat” section of 18 wider reclining seats and one love seat, the theater's capacity will drop from 283 to 258.

Leigh Ann McCulty said the couple will strive to keep admission fees affordable. The prices for “The Boss Baby” are $8 for adults and $7 for patrons 10 or younger, with an extra $4 per ticket to upgrade to a reclining seat.

She noted the studios and distributors claim the bulk of ticket receipts — as much as 90 percent. The Diamond may make more revenue in its rebuilt concession area, featuring a 1950s popcorn machine.

McCulty doesn't expect the theater to turn a profit but hopes to break even, assisted by rental income from two retail stores that share the one-time Ford garage.

“It gives you a place to go on the weekend,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.