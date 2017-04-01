Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pennsylvania officials push to save heating assistance program
Kevin Zwick | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

State officials are asking Pennsylvania's congressional delegation to continue to fund a key assistance program after President Trump's call for its elimination.

Trump has proposed eliminating funding the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP.

Commissioners from the state Public Utility Commission sent letters to the congressional delegation seeking support for the safety net program. Gov. Tom Wolf has sought support for the program and has extended the deadline to apply for assistance until Friday.

More than 11,000 households in Westmoreland County use LIHEAP. It ranks as the fourth-highest county in terms of households participating in LIHEAP behind Philadelphia, Allegheny and Luzerne counties.

State officials say weather and the local economy could account for the high number of applicants from Westmoreland County. Households receiving LIHEAP have incomes below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

The program helps 345,000 Pennsylvanians, including seniors, children and individuals with disabilities, heat their homes in the winter. It's available to homeowners and renters, and the grant goes directly to the utility company, according to PUC.

The LIHEAP program has enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington and from state officials since its inception in the early 1970s.

Additionally, PUC commissioners pressed for support for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). They say it has helped 1,500 low-income homes increase energy efficiency and safety. WAP gives priority to the elderly, those with a disability, families with children and high-energy users.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

