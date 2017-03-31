Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Politicking claims against Sheriff Held investigated by AG's office
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, March 31, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Jonathan Held is running for a second term as Westmoreland County sheriff.

Updated 16 hours ago

Investigators with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office were in Greensburg last week to interview Westmoreland County deputy sheriffs about allegations of politicking on public time, sources told the Tribune-Review.

District Attorney John Peck originally launched the investigation last summer after six deputies said two-term Sheriff Jonathan Held required staffers to perform political chores while on duty for his re-election bid in 2015.

Peck this week confirmed that in late October he turned over the investigation to the attorney general's office.

“There were allegations of political activity, but I don't want to say more than that,” Peck said.

Held, a Republican from Hempfield, has been accused of using his uniformed staff to hand out campaign merchandise and information at public events.

Held said he was unaware of the investigation but denied he ever required or encouraged deputies and non-uniformed staff in his office to perform political duties.

“I have taken the political activity out of this office. We don't engage in that behavior. We have nothing to hide,” Held said. “I wish I knew they were here. I would have opened the door for them.”

Peck said he gave the investigation to the attorney general's office to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest because sheriff deputies and staff in the district attorney's office have some joint responsibilities.

Sources said interviews with Held's staff and attorney general investigators also were conducted in Harrisburg this month.

Joe Grace, spokesman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an ongoing investigation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

