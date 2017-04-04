Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Seton Hill students rally in Greensburg to mark Equal Pay Day for women
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Students from Seton Hill University chant for equality, during the Equal Pay Rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Karen Glass, of North Huntingdon, an assistant professor of theatre, shakes a tambourine during the Equal Pay Rally, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Karen Glass, of North Huntingdon, an assistant professor of theatre, shakes a tambourine during the Equal Pay Rally, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mae Palacios from the Blackburn Center Against Sexual Violence, addresses a crowd of Seton Hill University students, during the Equal Pay Rally, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bibiana Boerio, a former Ford executive, speaks about how the pay gap has closed over the past 50 years, but how there is still lots more work to be done, during the Equal Pay Rally, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Students from Seton Hill University chant for equality, during the Equal Pay Rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bibiana Boerio, a former Ford executive, speaks about how the pay gap has closed over the past 50 years, but how there is still lots more work to be done, during the Equal Pay Rally, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University seniors Ralph Bahe (left), and Lauren Nicholson, hold signs and chant for equality, during the Equal Pay Rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sarah Wells (left), and Madison Wilson, Seton Hill University sophomores, hold signs and chant for equality, during the Equal Pay Rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017. The rally was organized by the Seton Hill University Feminist Collective, to highlight the wage difference between men and women.

Updated 3 hours ago

Tori Derito knew she'd have to work hard to break into the male-dominated field of computer science.

The 20-year-old Seton Hill University sophomore didn't realize how far women across America had to go to close the gender pay gap until she studied about it in a college history class. On Tuesday, she joined about 50 students and professors at a midday rally in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse to mark Equal Pay Day.

The date fluctuates each year. It marks how many days into the year on average women need to work to earn what men earned the prior year. Citing U.S. Census Bureau figures, experts estimate American women on average earned 80 cents for every dollar men earned in 2015.

“We have to work so much harder to close the gap,” Derito said, as members of Seton Hill's Feminist Collective and students working to complete class assignments gathered for the event.

Most motorists on Main Street slowed down as they passed students on the sidewalk chanting, “We will not be blown away. We will stand for equal pay.” Some honked and gave a thumbs-up signal.

Sara Mitchell, a sophomore at Seton Hill and vice president of the Feminist Collective, said she was aware that women often earn less than men.

“But it wasn't until I came to college that I realized the impact. And if we don't speak up, it won't change,” said the Ohiopyle native, who is majoring in hospitality and tourism.

Bibiana Boerio, a 1975 Seton Hill graduate who served as interim president of the university in 2013-14 after a career as a senior executive with Ford Motor Co. and a stint as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak, was guest speaker at the event.

While economists point to breaks in women's careers and career choices as contributing to the wage gap, the Latrobe native said it remains an important issue that merits attention.

“I want to talk to you about three things,” Boerio told the group. “First, how far we've come. Second, how far we have to go. And third, how fragile the progress is.”

In 1963, when President John F. Kennedy signed a federal law making it illegal to pay women less for doing the same work as men, economists estimated women earned only 59 cents for every dollar earned by men. As recently as 1980, the Pew Research Center pegged the figure at 67 cents on the dollar.

The National Committee on Pay Equity, a national coalition of women's organizations, civil rights and labor groups, launched Equal Pay Day in 1996 to draw attention to the issue that groups rally around at marches across the country every year.

Boerio, 63, said she was encouraged to see Seton Hill men, such as 20-year-old Steele Eckenrode, a business entrepreneurship major, carrying placards supporting the effort.

“It's not about someone winning or someone losing; it's about elevating everyone,” Boerio said. “Henry Ford recognized if a family made a living wage, everyone was elevated. It's important that there are men here. It's their world, too, and it's an opportunity to do good.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com

