Westmoreland

3 hurt in Hempfield crash

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Jeff Himler
A Subaru Impreza sustained severe front end damage in a three-vehicle crash Friday in the railroad underpass on Roseytown Road in Hempfield that sent three motorists to local hospitals.

Updated 1 hour ago

Three motorists were taken to local hospitals following a three-car crash after 9 a.m. Friday in the Norfolk Southern Railroad underpass on Roseytown Road in Hempfield.

Bolivar Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Gamble said a Mazda 3 that was moving into the underpass, headed toward Route 119, collided head-on with a Subaru Impreza, pushing it backward into a Toyota Camry that was following the Subaru. No injuries were reported to occupants of the Camry, which had minimal damage.

Details of the other motorists and their injuries were unavailable from state police. There was severe front-end damage to the Subaru and the Mazda, which came to rest in the opposing lane of traffic against an underpass retaining wall.

The section of Roseytown between Route 119 and Tremont Avenue was closed to traffic as state police investigated and firefighters worked to clear the wreckage.

