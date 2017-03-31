Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police accuse White Oak man of taking girl, 17, to Florida
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 31, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

State police say a White Oak man took a 17-year-old girl from her Westmoreland County foster home and went to Florida last weekend.

Authorities used an emergency “ping” on 31-year-old Brian Edward Moore's phone Monday to locate him not far from Miami, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday and Moore was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison Thursday night on $100,000 bond.

The girl's foster mother reported her missing from their East Huntingdon Township home on March 24 and Moore denied knowing where she was, said Trooper Michael Thompson in a complaint.

Moore allegedly told the trooper on Friday that he was traveling alone to Ohio to visit an ill parent and provided a phone number that a man claiming to be Moore's step-brother answered. The step-brother denied knowledge of the girl's whereabouts and provided an address where Moore was supposedly headed, according to the complaint.

Sheriff's deputies in Ohio did not find any evidence of Moore or his parents at two addresses there — one of which Moore claimed to be at during a phone conversation on March 25 with the trooper, police said.

“I advised Moore I knew he wasn't at that address because I had sent local authorities there to find him,” Thompson wrote in the complaint.

“Moore advised me he had lied to me a lot during the investigation and had his step-brother lie to me also,” Thompson wrote in the complaint. “I continued to question Moore however the phone call disconnected. Attempts to reach Moore were then made, however there was no answer.”

On Monday, the girl's foster mother reported to police that her daughter's bank account had been used during the weekend in Miami Beach, Fla. Moore is charged with interference with custody of children and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

Moore did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

