Hempfield bicyclist remains in jail but faces 2 fewer charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield bicyclist who has been in jail for about a year as he awaits trial on eight separate cases in which he is charged with being a traffic nuisance has secured one court victory.

David Smith, 57, was accused of threatening staff in 2015 at a local district judge's office by carrying a rock and a small knife.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Friday dismissed counts of possession of a dangerous weapon in a court facility and disorderly conduct in connection with the April 17, 2015, incident in Mt. Pleasant.

Smith is awaiting trial on eight cases dating to 2012 in which he is accused of obstructing traffic on various county roads while riding a bicycle. Police contend Smith endangered motorists by traveling slowly on highways.

In the incident at the office of District Judge Charles Moore, staff told police Smith held a rock in one hand and had a survival knife in the strap of his backpack as he made threats.

Bilik-DeFazio ruled the knife did not meet the law's definition of a dangerous weapon because its blade was not automatically exposed. The judge also determined that although Smith used a word generally considered to be obscene, it was not used as a means to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm.

“Defendant acted with intent to harass, annoy or alarm ... when he made the statements discussed above since there would be no other reason to make such statements unless it was to harass or annoy someone,” Bilik-DeFazio wrote.

One misdemeanor harassment count related to the incident will stand.

Smith appeared in court earlier this week and told the judge he wanted his trials to begin next week as scheduled. Bilik-DeFazio postponed the trials until June because a witness expected to testify for the prosecution is not available.

Defense attorney Larry Burns said efforts to resolve the cases through potential guilty pleas were unsuccessful and that he will seek to have Smith released from jail on bail again. No renewed bail motions were filed as of Friday.

“I want him out on bond,” Burns said.

Smith has served two jail stints, totaling about a year, as he awaits trial.

After he spent more than seven months in jail, Smith was released on bail after he agreed not to ride his bicycle pending the outcome of his criminal cases.

In September, after about seven months of freedom, Smith was again jailed after the judge learned he rode his bicycle despite her court order.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.