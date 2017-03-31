Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield bicyclist remains in jail but faces 2 fewer charges
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, March 31, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
David Smith of Hempfield

Updated 15 hours ago

The Hempfield bicyclist who has been in jail for about a year as he awaits trial on eight separate cases in which he is charged with being a traffic nuisance has secured one court victory.

David Smith, 57, was accused of threatening staff in 2015 at a local district judge's office by carrying a rock and a small knife.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Friday dismissed counts of possession of a dangerous weapon in a court facility and disorderly conduct in connection with the April 17, 2015, incident in Mt. Pleasant.

Smith is awaiting trial on eight cases dating to 2012 in which he is accused of obstructing traffic on various county roads while riding a bicycle. Police contend Smith endangered motorists by traveling slowly on highways.

In the incident at the office of District Judge Charles Moore, staff told police Smith held a rock in one hand and had a survival knife in the strap of his backpack as he made threats.

Bilik-DeFazio ruled the knife did not meet the law's definition of a dangerous weapon because its blade was not automatically exposed. The judge also determined that although Smith used a word generally considered to be obscene, it was not used as a means to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm.

“Defendant acted with intent to harass, annoy or alarm ... when he made the statements discussed above since there would be no other reason to make such statements unless it was to harass or annoy someone,” Bilik-DeFazio wrote.

One misdemeanor harassment count related to the incident will stand.

Smith appeared in court earlier this week and told the judge he wanted his trials to begin next week as scheduled. Bilik-DeFazio postponed the trials until June because a witness expected to testify for the prosecution is not available.

Defense attorney Larry Burns said efforts to resolve the cases through potential guilty pleas were unsuccessful and that he will seek to have Smith released from jail on bail again. No renewed bail motions were filed as of Friday.

“I want him out on bond,” Burns said.

Smith has served two jail stints, totaling about a year, as he awaits trial.

After he spent more than seven months in jail, Smith was released on bail after he agreed not to ride his bicycle pending the outcome of his criminal cases.

In September, after about seven months of freedom, Smith was again jailed after the judge learned he rode his bicycle despite her court order.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.