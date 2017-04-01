Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Family Video stores in Greensburg, Latrobe raise $2,500 toward the Up for Lymphoma campaign
Jeff Himler | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Customers who contributed their spare change over the past two weeks at local Family Video stores made an important investment in the fight against one of the most common forms of adult blood cancer.

District Manager Ashley Parkinson said the video rental chain's stores in Greensburg and Latrobe raised a combined $2,500 through the sixth annual companywide Round It Up for Lymphoma campaign.

March 10-26 customers were invited to round their purchase totals up to the nearest dollar with the difference donated to assist lymphoma research.

“Customers, by donating their 10 cents, have really contributed to something big,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson said the campaign was inspired by another Family Video district manager who is battling lymphoma, and many of the store staff and customers who have taken part have been equally inspired by loved ones affected by various types of cancer.

“A lot of people, when they found out what we were doing, they decided to donate more than just rounding up to a dollar,” said Greensburg store manager Keith Bodayla of Latrobe, whose late grandmother had cancer.

Parkinson noted this year's campaign raised a total of $1.1 million and the figure donated since the effort began in 2011 has approached $6 million — benefiting the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Lymphoma Biobank at the University of Chicago. According to company officials, that support has provided 1,000 tissue samples for the biobank and has helped in obtaining approval of 14 new drugs for treating lymphoma.

At both local Family Video stores, patrons could purchase tickets for raffle baskets featuring gifts from area merchants. Adding some fun to this year's campaign, customers also voted, with additional donations, for their favorite store employee to receive a pie in the face. “A lot of kids wanted to see somebody get a pie in the face and asked their parents for some change,” Bodayla said. “It was great.”

Both local video stores saw contributions increase from the previous year, said Parkinson, who lost her mother and grandparents to cancer. At the Greensburg location, 59 percent of customers agreed to round up their totals, up from 42 percent last year, she said.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society estimates there are more than 760,000 people in the United States who are living with, or in remission from, lymphoma.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

